Tuesday, July 16
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
Blood Drive: Lutheran Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Open to the public. Call Joyce Tipton at 224-1336 for more information. Collection services provided by Vitalant of Mitchell.
Tech Engineering- Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Fee: $39 for members, $45 for non-members.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
Fort Pierre Farmers’ Market: Deadwood Street,, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Farmers’ Market Storytime: Main Street, Fort Pierre, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Rawlins Library. Theme: Healthy Hometown.
Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This week’s theme is Accountability. Free. Training provided by The Right Turn. Sponsored by the SD Department of Labor. Call 773-4755 for more information.
Farmers’ Market Cruise: Lily Park, Fort Pierre, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fees: $25 for adults, free for kids age 13 and under. Contact 224-6572 for more information.
Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
Capital Area United Way: St. Mary’s Healthcare Center. 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Home. 7 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans: 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting at Legion.
Wednesday, July 17
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, now through Aug. 2.
Tech: Engineering- Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Fee: $39 for members, $45 for non-members.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC building on 300 E. Capitol Ave.
Oahe Yacht Club: meets at 6 p.m. The meeting sites change, so call Bev at 222-1401 for information.
Capital City Band concert: Steamboat Park, 8:00 p.m. This week’s theme is Broadway Bound. Bring your own seating.
SDSU Social for alumni and friends: Drifters Bar & Grille. (no time given.) Food, drinks and SDSU ice cream will be served. The event is free but pre-registration is required. Call the SDSU Alumni Association at 605-697-5198 to pre-register.
Thursday, July 18
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
Tech Engineering-Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Fee: $39 for members; $45 for non-members.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
