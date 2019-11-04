Tuesday, Nov. 5

Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 9 to 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizen” Chair Workout: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 494-3663 for details.

AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting Class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Free class. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, west of Jefferson School on Mellette Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

GMMS PTSA: Georgia Morse Middle School Cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women’s Suffrage Centennial: Ramkota, Pierre, 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, email aauwpfp@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

“Seasoned Citizen” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Pierre Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee meeting. Pierre Chamber building, noon.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.

Mabel’s Family Support Group — Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living, Pierre, 12-1 p.m. Free to attend; lunch: $7. RSVP and details: Katie Nagle, 494-3400.

Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, 6 p.m.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Stanley Post 20 — American Legion: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. All veterans welcome. Email Royce Loesch at royceloesch@gmail.com for details.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@mdiconetwork.com for details.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

4th Annual “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive Give-Away: First United Methodist Church Trinity Center, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 1 to 6 p.m. Call 224-7132 for details.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments