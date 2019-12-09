Tuesday, Dec. 10

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.

Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Community Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center Potluck: Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.

Non-Profit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Chamber’s Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

DAV Auxiliary: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. potluck dinner and meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Riggs High School Band & Choral Concert: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Stanley County Middle School/High School Concert: Parkview Auditorium, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital City Chapter of OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

St. Joseph School’s Christmas Pageant: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Suicide Support Group: Capital University Center upstairs boardroom, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors and students.

Chamber’s Annual Celebration featuring Dueling Guitars: Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $65 per person; $500 per table of 8. Call 224-7361 for details.

Mothers of Preschoolers: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 220-1179 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments