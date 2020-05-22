Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Saturday, May 23

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, May 24

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, May 25, Memorial Day

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Wednesday, May 27

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.

Due to the ever-evolving list of cancellations and closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are shortening the length of our calendar in hopes not to publish events that may not take place.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

