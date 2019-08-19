Tuesday, August 20

Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Free to attend if over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com.

Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

9 a.m. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow Street, Pierre, noon to 1:00 p.m.

Contact 945-0827 for more information.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.

Blood Drive: DCI Student Lounge at Mickelson Law Enforcement Building, Pierre, 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, Pierre, 7:00 p.m.

Capital Area United Way: St. Mary’s Healthcare Center. 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans: 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting at Legion.

Wednesday, August 21

Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Blood Drive: American Legion, Pierre, 9:45 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 12:10 to 12:40 p.m.

Free to attend. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for more information.

Adult Education and Literacy class, The Right Turn, Pierre, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free to attend to those over age 18.

English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.

Free admission. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC building on 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre

Oahe Yacht Club: 6:00 p.m. The meeting sites change, so call Bev at 222-1401 for information.

Thursday, August 22

Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m

Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Free to attend for those over age 18..

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led group for those with mental illness.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Tales on the River: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7:00 p.m. Season finale will present local group Houdek sharing music and the song-writing process. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. A light meal is available at 6:30 p.m. for $5 per person.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

