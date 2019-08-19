Tuesday, August 20
Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Free to attend if over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com.
Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
9 a.m. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow Street, Pierre, noon to 1:00 p.m.
Contact 945-0827 for more information.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
Blood Drive: DCI Student Lounge at Mickelson Law Enforcement Building, Pierre, 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, Pierre, 7:00 p.m.
Capital Area United Way: St. Mary’s Healthcare Center. 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans: 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting at Legion.
Wednesday, August 21
Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Blood Drive: American Legion, Pierre, 9:45 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 12:10 to 12:40 p.m.
Free to attend. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for more information.
Adult Education and Literacy class, The Right Turn, Pierre, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free to attend to those over age 18.
English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.
Free admission. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC building on 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre
Oahe Yacht Club: 6:00 p.m. The meeting sites change, so call Bev at 222-1401 for information.
Thursday, August 22
Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m
Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Free to attend for those over age 18..
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led group for those with mental illness.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Tales on the River: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7:00 p.m. Season finale will present local group Houdek sharing music and the song-writing process. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. A light meal is available at 6:30 p.m. for $5 per person.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.