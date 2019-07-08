Tuesday, July 9

Junior Master Gardeners: South Dakota Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m.-noon.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Think Like an Engineer: South Dakota Discovery Center, 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 6:00- 8:00 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.

Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, 7:00 p.m. Sean Flynn will discuss the life of Ben Reifel, the only Lakota elected to the US House of Representatives.

Wednesday, July 10

Junior Master Gardeners: South Dakota Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m.-noon.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.

Mabel’s Family Support Group — Alzheimer’s & Dementia:Edgewood Senior Living,

Noon to 1:00 p.m. Free to attend; $7 for lunch. RSVP to 494-3400.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.

Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.

Missouri River/Lake Sharpe Cleanup: Downs Marina, 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Free.

Contact Paul Lepisto at 224-1770 or 220-1219 for more information.

Jazz and Blues Concert with Joey Leone: Rawlins Library lawn, 6:30 pm. Free.

Contact Robin Schrupp at 773-7421 for more information. Bring your own seating.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church. 7:00 p.m.

Suicide Support Group: Central SD Survivors of Suicide meet the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Capital University Center upstairs boardroom.

Capital City Band Concert: Steamboat Park, 8:00 pm. This week’s theme is Pops for Mom and Pop. Free. Bring your own seating.

Thursday, July 11

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierrre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet meal: Southeast Community Center, 5:00 p.m.

Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Meets at 7 p.m at Firestation No. 4 off of Harrison Avenue. The public is invited. Info: 220-1179.

American Legion Auxiliary: The auxiliary meets at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. at 6:30 p.m.

Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Club, 7:00 p.m. This week’s speaker is Dr. Marilyn Carlson Aronson speaking on the Missouri River flood control and history of the dams.

Free. A light meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. by Women of the Moose for $5. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.

Friends of the Rawlins Library meeting, 7:00 p.m.

