Tuesday, Mar. 10
Community Blood Drive: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joyce Tipton at 224-1336 for details.
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Class: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
Chamber’s Hospitality Committee meeting: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
DAV Auxiliary potluck dinner and meeting: 1525 Northstar, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol, 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave., west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 11
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books, and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Rawlins Library.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 12
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books, and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Supper: Fort Pierre Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Super Family Fun Night: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Games, activities, a book fair and fun for the whole family.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Firestation #4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is invited. Call 220-1179 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Mar. 13
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books, and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Walk with Ease program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Pre-registration is mandatory. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. Cost: $10.
Hayes Community Play: Hayes, curtain: 7 p.m. (Central Time). Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost $5. Call Levi Neuharth at 567-3556 for details.
“Rollin’ into Relay 2020” kickoff roller-skating event for the American Cancer Society: Northridge Plaza, Pierre. Free event. Contact Tanya Kreitlow at 280-6956 for details.
If you have an event that you'd like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
