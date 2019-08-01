Friday, August 2
- School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, ends today.
- School Supply Donation Drive; Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug.16.
- U14 State Baseball Tournament: Hyde Stadium, Pierre.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- Cancer Support for Young Women: Meets the first Friday of the month at noon. St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third floor conference room. This group will be facilitated by Ambulatory Care staff. Info: Susan at 224-3370.
- Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse. 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 3
- Capital City Farmers’ Market, corner of Sioux and Coteau, Fort Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon.
- U14 State Baseball Tournament: Hyde Stadium, Pierre.
- Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.
- Cultural Heritage Center: Open for research. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Reading Adventure: Rawlins Municipal Library. 1 p.m. Info: 773-7421.
- Itty Bitty Einsteins: South Dakota Discovery Center, 10:30 a.m., free for members ages 3-5 (with parent/guardian).
- Read to “Pumpkin Pye” Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Canvas & Cocktails: Drifters, Fort Pierre, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. See Facebook page for more details.
Sunday, August 4
- Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel, Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.
- Sponsored by New Life Assembly of God Church with The Blood Washed Band
- U14 State Baseball Tournament: Hyde Stadium, Pierre.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
- Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com
Monday, August 5
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
- 2019 Riggs Choral Camp: TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to noon. Singing, socializing and food for any high school student.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The RIght Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 3:00-7:00 p.m. Free to those over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn. 5:15 p.m.
- Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse. 5:30 p.m.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Area Humane Society: Pierre Street. 7 p.m.
- Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse. 6:30 p.m.
- Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, 7 p.m. Everyone welcome: 224-7993.
- Super Seniors: Rawlins Municipal Library, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Free event.
