Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thursday, April 30
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Early Childhood Training - Collective Leadership: online with The Right Turn, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details and to register. Cost: $5.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, May 1
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Professional Business Practices: online class with The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Call 773-4755 for details and to register. Cost: $5.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Enriching Early Literacy: online class with The Right Turn, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details and to register. Cost: $5.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Cultural Diversity Activities: online class with The Right Turn, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details and to register. Cost: $5.
Nutrition: online class with The Right Turn, Pierre, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details and to register. Cost: $5.
Due to the ever-evolving list of cancellations and closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are shortening the length of our calendar in hopes not to publish events that may not take place.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
