Friday, September 6

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Cancer Support for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third floor conference room, noon. For more information, call Susan at 224-3370.

Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.

Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux and Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m to noon.

State Co-Ed Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.

Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10-11 a.m.

Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Guests will have an opportunity to make a quillwork piece with supplies provided.

Imagine This! 2019 Tour of Homes: Pierre, 1-5 p.m. Call 224-7361 for more information. $25 ticket includes transportation, beverages and appetizers.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Cultural Heritage Center: Open for research. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: South Dakota Discovery Center, 10:30 a.m., free for members ages 3-5 (with parent/guardian).

Sunday, September 8

Pie & Ice Cream Social: Oahe Chapel, Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free.

State Co-Ed Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex

Open skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave., Pierre, 1-3 p.m.. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m.

Monday, September 9

Super Senior Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre. Library resources will be highlighted.

Community Blood Drive: St. Peter and Paul Church gym, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting

Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.

Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Shortgrass Arts Council: Hitching Horse Inn, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center. 5:30 p.m.

Pierre School Board: Administration Building. 6:30 p.m.

Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.

Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect, 6:45 p.m. Call 222-6847 for more information.

VFW Auxiliary meeting: Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 6:30 p.m.

