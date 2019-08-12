Tuesday, August 13

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, through Aug. 16.

Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Fort Pierre Senior Citizens potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, noon.

Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.

Open House: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, noon to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch. Dessert, coffee and ice water will be provided. Guests will hear about the OLLI 12-week fall classes and learn how to register as an OLLI member.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Farmers’ Market, Deadwood Street, Fort Pierre, 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Farmers’ Market cruise, Lily Park, Fort Pierre, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Adults: $25; Kids 13 & under: free.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The class and the reference book are free.

HuntSAFE class: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7:00 p.m. Author Tim Bjorkman will discuss his book, “Verne Sankey: America’s First Public Enemy.” Sankey was a South Dakota bootlegger, bank robber and kidnapper. The free program is open to the public.

Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, 7:00 p.m.

DAV Auxiliary: potluck dinner and meeting,1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Capital City Chapter, O.E.S.: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Home. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.

The Master Networks, Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre 7:00 p.m.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide: Capital University Center boardroom, 7:00 p.m.

Rawlins Library Story Walk: Hilgers Gulch, west side, Pierre, 7:00-8:00 p.m.

English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 15

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

Pierre Senior Citizens’ Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. Peer-led, mental illness support group.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00 p.m. Speaker Anne Lewis will share her experiences as a National Geographic Explorer. Light meal at 6:30 p.m. for $5.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments