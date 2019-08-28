Thursday, August 29
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: First Congregational UCC, 123 N Highland, Pierre, 5:30 pm.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Friday, August 30
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 31
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 1
Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.
Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, Pierre. This is the last service of 2019.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave Pierre. 8:00 p.m., open meeting.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com Monday, September 2
LABOR DAY HOLIDAY
Please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled Monday event is being held.
Tuesday, September 3
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library, 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Call 773-7421.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12:00 p.m. open meeting & 8:00 p.m. closed meeting
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
Computer class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7:00 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6:00 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Adult Bible study: 7:00 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.