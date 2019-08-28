Thursday, August 29

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: First Congregational UCC, 123 N Highland, Pierre, 5:30 pm.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 1

Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.

Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, Pierre. This is the last service of 2019.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave Pierre. 8:00 p.m., open meeting.

Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com Monday, September 2

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

Please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled Monday event is being held.

Tuesday, September 3

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library, 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12:00 p.m. open meeting & 8:00 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Computer class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7:00 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6:00 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Adult Bible study: 7:00 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments