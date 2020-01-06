Tuesday, Jan. 7
Touching Hearts Fundraiser Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call 494-3663 for details.
Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details. Free to attend.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, 1 p.m.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Capital University Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Mothers of Preschoolers: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Pierre Amatuer Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call 220-1179 for details. The public is invited to attend.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Jan. 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center cafeteria conference room, noon to 1 p.m. Contact Gloria at 224-3100 or gloria.rowen@avera.org for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthday Party: Golden Living Center, Pierre, 3 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Ballroom Swishers’ Dance Club Dance: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 8 p.m. Admission: $10. Call 222-1401 for details.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Room 106, South Building, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Fee: $40. Scholarships are available. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 or gut1@dakota2k.net for details.
Starry Saturdays planetarium show: South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
Pizza & Pool Party: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open to kids in grades 1st to 5th. Cost: $10 for Y members; $15 for non-members. Contact Lisa Maunu at 224-1683 or lisa@oaheymca.org for details.
