Wednesday, Feb. 12
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Conversational Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through March 5. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station #4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is invited. Call 220-1179 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Valentine’s Day Program for Kids: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Includes the movie, “Lady and the Tramp,” a Valentine craft item and a snack.
Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 1 p.m.
Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center, Pierre, 3 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Email Julie Moore at julie.moore@avera.org for details.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Spanish for Kids: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 773-2160 for details.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Starry Saturdays Planetarium Show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
“Music to Light up Your Life” Valentine Luncheon: First United Methodist Church,117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, noon. Cost: $10. Call 224-5939 for details.
“Build a Succulent Planter” Class: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, 5400 SD Highway 34, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $25, including soil, 3 plants and decorative rock. Call 224-8832 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Breaking Bread with Our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. Call 220-1195 for details.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at (407)590-7484 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
