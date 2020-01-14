Wednesday, Jan. 15

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, Pierre AA Group- 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-103 for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Boyer at 224-3337 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Breast Cancer Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon. Call 945-0827 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI peer-led Family Support Group: Bradford Hall, First Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Bariatric Weightloss Support Group: 122 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details

Friday, Jan. 17

Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Contact Gloria at 224-3100 or gloria.rowen@avera.org for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Breaking Bread with our Neighbors:Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. .to 2 p.m. Chili, soup and hot beverages are served to those in need.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a scheduled activity is being held.

Closed for the holiday: Rawlins Library, Pierre.

Pierre- Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Bariatric & Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details.

