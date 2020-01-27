Tuesday, Jan. 28

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Open House: Capital City Campus, formerly Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting: Capital City Campus, formerly Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 4:30 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

3rd annual Post-High School Planning & Career Fair: T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Understanding Me (class for parents & caregivers of infants & toddlers): Online with The Right Turn, Pierre, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Annual Meeting of Fort Pierre Development Corporation: Americinn Conference Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. social; 7 p.m. presentation. Free heavy hors’d’ouevres; cash bar. RSVP to fpdc@fortpierre.com.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Jan. 31

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Eagles & Bagels: Oahe Downstream Recreation Area’s Group Lodge, 9 a.m. to noon. Bald eagle presentation and hike followed up with bagels & beverages. Free event but a park entrance license is required. Wheelchair accessible.

Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free program for members ages 3 to 5 with a parent or guardian.

If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments