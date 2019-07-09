Wednesday, July 10
Junior Master Gardeners: South Dakota Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m.-noon.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
Mabel’s Family Support Group — Alzheimer’s & Dementia:Edgewood Senior Living,
Noon to 1:00 p.m. Free to attend; $7 for lunch. RSVP to 494-3400.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.
Missouri River/Lake Sharpe Cleanup: Downs Marina, 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Free.
Contact Paul Lepisto at 224-1770 or 220-1219 for more information.
Jazz and Blues Concert with Joey Leone: Rawlins Library lawn, 6:30 pm. Free.
Contact Robin Schrupp at 773-7421 for more information. Bring your own seating.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church. 7:00 p.m.
Suicide Support Group: Central SD Survivors of Suicide meet the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Capital University Center upstairs boardroom.
Capital City Band Concert: Steamboat Park, 8:00 pm. This week’s theme is Pops for Mom and Pop. Free. Bring your own seating.
Thursday, July 11
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet meal: Southeast Community Center, 5:00 p.m.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Meets at 7 p.m at Firestation No. 4 off of Harrison Avenue. The public is invited. Info: 220-1179.
American Legion Auxiliary: The auxiliary meets at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. at 6:30 p.m.
Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Club, 7:00 p.m. This week’s speaker is Dr. Marilyn Carlson Aronson speaking on the Missouri River flood control and history of the dams.
Free. A light meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. by Women of the Moose for $5. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.
Friends of the Rawlins Library meeting, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center. 3 p.m.
Dance: Swisher’s Dance Club, American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7:30-11:00 p.m. Dance to Uncle Roy & the Boys, no cover charge, open to the public. Info: 222-1401
Saturday, July 13
Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, South Building, 1st floor, Room #106,
9:00 a.m. to noon. $40 fee with scholarships available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
