Friday, March 6
Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Cancer Support Group for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, third-floor conference room, noon. Call Susan at 224-3370 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Avera St. Mary’s campus, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Fish Fry: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 1200 Izaak Walton Dr., Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suggested donations: $12 for adults; $7 for ages 6 to 12. Ages 5 and under are free.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Dan Mahar Blues Concert: Drifters Event Center, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 at the door. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.
Saturday, March 7
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Guitar Seminar with Dan Mahar: Pierre Music Store, Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 10 a.m. The seminar is geared toward intermediate to professional players. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.
Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3 to 5 with parent/guardian.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
“Somebody’s Daughter” documentary film: River Cities Transit meeting room, 1600 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The film explores the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women. Free. Call Jenny Ponca at 222-4303 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Sunday, March 8
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. MoJoz Coffee will be serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. Call 220-1195 for details, or if you know of someone who is hungry and imomobile.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, March 9
Super Senior Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day. Senior citizens enjoy a variety of free services, including printing, document scanning, computer and internet usage, and more. Some limits apply.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior Citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 324 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group:12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus,Pierre, noon. Call Matt Judson at 280-3930 for details.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre- Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $10 for the six-week program. Pre-registration is required. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Short Grass Arts Council: Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6 :30 p.m.
Pierre School Board: Administration Building, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary Meeting: Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 6:30 p.m.
Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 6:45 p.m. Call Pat Wheeldryer at 224-4773 for details.
Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.