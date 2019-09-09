Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave.,Pierre AA Group, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 - 5 p.m.
- Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- St. Benedict’s Guest House Open House: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
- DAV Auxiliary: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m., potluck and meeting.
- Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 - 11 a.m.
- Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
- Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
- Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Author Bill Markley will discuss his book, “Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson: Lawmen of the Legendary West.” Free event.
- Capital City Chapter, O.E.S.: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
- Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. For info, call 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
- Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for more information.
- River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 - 12:50 p.m. Free event. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for more information.
- Master Networks Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
- Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
- Suicide Support Group: Central SD Survivors of Suicide, Capital University Center upstairs boardroom, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
- Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 - 11:45 a.m. Free to attend to those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 to register.
- 50th Anniversary Celebration: Beck Motor Company, Pierre. 4:30 - 9 p.m.
- Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, 6 - 8 p.m. Cost:$5.
- Scholarships are available. Call 224-3189 to register. Sponsored by Growing Up Together, a Capital Area United Way Participating Agency.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.