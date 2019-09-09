Tuesday, Sept.  10

  • Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave.,Pierre AA Group, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
  • BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 - 5 p.m.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • St. Benedict’s Guest House Open House: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
  • DAV Auxiliary: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m., potluck and meeting.
  • Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 - 11 a.m.
  • Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
  • Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
  • Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Author Bill Markley will discuss his book, “Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson: Lawmen of the Legendary West.” Free event.
  • Capital City Chapter, O.E.S.: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
  • Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. For info, call 773-7421.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
  • Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for more information.
  • River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 - 12:50 p.m. Free event. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for more information.
  • Master Networks Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
  • Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
  • Suicide Support Group: Central SD Survivors of Suicide, Capital University Center upstairs boardroom, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

  • Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 - 11:45 a.m. Free to attend to those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 to register.
  • 50th Anniversary Celebration: Beck Motor Company, Pierre. 4:30 - 9 p.m.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, 6 - 8 p.m. Cost:$5.
  • Scholarships are available. Call 224-3189 to register. Sponsored by Growing Up Together, a Capital Area United Way Participating Agency.

