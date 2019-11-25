Tuesday, Nov. 26
Food for Fines event: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day. Eliminate library fines by donating a non-perishable food item.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetworkcom for details.
Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre 9 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission, Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony: State Capitol, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. prelude music; 7 p.m. tree lighting.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Pierre Area Right-to-Life meeting: Birthright office, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Food for Fines event: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day. Eliminate library fines by donating a non-perishable food item.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Contact Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact kpauly@midconetwork.com or 773-4755 for details.
KC Hughes Band: Drifter’s Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free event. Email Events@driftersbarandgrille.com for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge meeting: Moose home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
17th Annual PARC Turkey Trot 5k/10k run: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce office, 9 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. race.
NO weekly Community Banquet at Southeast Pierre Community Center.
Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday sales event: local retailers, Pierre and Fort Pierre. Support your hometown businesses by shopping locally.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
“Seasoned Citizens” chair workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Runs through December 20. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
Holiday Open House: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shop Small Saturday: local retailers, Pierre and Fort Pierre, all day. Support your hometown businesses by shopping locally.
Hosanna Dance presents “The Greatest Gift of All” at Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 2 & 7 p.m.
