Friday, Nov. 22

Volunteers needed for packing PARS’ Thanksgiving Feast Boxes: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre. Call PARS at 224-8731 for times and details.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for Parkwood residents and senior citizens center members; all others $12. Runs through Dec. 20. Contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Fort Pierre Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas: Horse-drawn wagon rides, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Chili Cook-off Contest, 6 p.m.; and Tree Lighting Ceremony with Caroling, 7 p.m. Free-will offering for chili cook-off.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

The T.F. Riggs Oral Interpretation team hosts a free showcase event at 7 p.m. in the high school theater. Students advancing to the state festival will present 10-minute performances of poetry and literature.

Volunteers needed to deliver PARS’ Thanksgiving Feast Boxes: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre. Call PARS at 224-8731 for times and details.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Capital City Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon.

Giving Thanks food/cash collection event: Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. See details on Facebook.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Fall Festival: Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bake Sale and Luncheon. Cost for lunch: Adults - $7 and kids ages 7 to 12 - $5.

Children’s Thanksgiving Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Grades K-5.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Capital Area Snow Queen: Pierre Music Store, Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Open House: Capital Area Counseling Service, 2001 Eastgate Ave., Pierre, tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Blessing at 1:30 p.m.

Open Skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Nov. 25

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre, Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m to 1:15 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

19th Annual Pierre Parade of Lights: Lineup and judging at Riggs High School parking lot, 5 p.m.; parade at 6 p.m.

Women’s Investment Group: SD Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony: State Capitol, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. prelude music; 7 p.m. tree lighting.

