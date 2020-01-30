Friday, Jan. 31

SOUPer Bowl Fundraiser: Edgewood Senior Living Center, 1950 E. 4th St., Pierre, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sample and vote for the best soup with a free-will donation.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Check-in & Mandatory Rules Meeting for Winter Fishing Weekend: Ramkota Hotel, Pierre, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Winter Fishing Weekend: Pierre, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Eagles & Bagels: Oahe Downstream Recreation Area’s Group Lodge, 9 a.m. to noon. Bald eagle presentation and hike followed up with bagels & beverages. Free event but a park entrance license is required. Wheelchair accessible.

Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Legislative Coffee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 224-7361 for details.

Saint Joseph School Carnival: Saints Peter and Paul Gym, 304 N. Euclid Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Spanish for Kids: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call 773-2160 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free program for members ages 3 to 5 with a parent or guardian.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Annual Booster Club Chili/Soup Cook-Off: Stanley County School, Parkview Auditorium, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pizza Pool Party: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open to kids in grades 1st to 5th. Cost: $10 for Y members; $15 for non-members. Call 224-1683 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E.Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup, and hot beverages to those in need.

Museum Activity Day: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Create a 3-D Valentine ornament and enjoy some South Dakota State University ice cream. This is a free event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 773-6011 for details.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Feb. 3

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

70th Annual Lutefisk and Swedish Meatball Supper: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets: $15; $17 at the door. Ages 11 & under: $7.

Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. To register, call 773-4755.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams St., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 224-7993 for details.

If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

