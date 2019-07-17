Thursday, July 18
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
Tech Engineering-Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Fee: $39 for members; $45 for non-members.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Breast Cancer Support: Countryside Hospice, 200 E. Dakota Ave., Ste. 1. Noon. Call 605-945-0827.
Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Cafeteria Conference Room, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Fee: $10. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin. 7 p.m.
Bariatric Weightloss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave. 7 p.m.
Dementia Support Group: Dementia Care Partners Support Group meets the third Thursday monthly at 6 p.m. at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center office, 200 E. Dakota Ave, Suite 1.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2038: The VFW post will meet at the American Legion cabin at 7 p.m.
Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00 p.m. The featured speaker is Charlene “Charlie” Bessken from the Oahe Downstream Butterfly Garden, discussing efforts to save Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The event is free; Women of the Moose will serve a light meal for $5 at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.
Friday, July 19
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Pierre Players present “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors- $13.
Saturday, July 20
Women’s Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex. Divisions 2,3, 4, and 5.
5th Annual Butterfly Festival: Oahe Downstream Butterfly Garden, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The event is free but a state park entrance sticker is required on each vehicle.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Pierre Players present “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors: $13.
Sunday, July 21
Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.
Sponsored by Pastor Roger Easland.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2.
Pierre Players present “Peter and the Stargazer”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 2:00 p.m.
