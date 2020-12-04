Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, to honor the life of former State Senator Theresa Two Bulls. Two Bulls represented Pine Ridge and the surrounding area in the State Senate from 2005 to 2008. She died on Nov. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Through Dec. 3. Register free for Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Email name, address and phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Four $100 winners. Maps available at www.pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber by Dec 4. Voting at www.pierre.org begins Dec 5. Winners announced Dec 28.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Elks Veterans Holiday Project. Collection boxes throughout Pierre / Fort Pierre until Dec. 11. Send cash donations to Pierre Elks Lodge 1953, PO Box 292, Pierre, SD 57501. Gifts will be delivered to Veterans on Dec. 14. Contact https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks, Pierre Elk’s Lodge Np. 1953.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
