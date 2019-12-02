Tuesday, Dec. 3
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Touching Hearts fundraising raffle: The Right Turn, Pierre 9 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Help is needed in packing food boxes for low-income senior citizens. Call 494-3663 for details.
AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.
Mabel’s Family Support Group for Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living Center, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Free to attend; lunch: $7. RSVP to 494-3400.
Ag Committee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon. Call 224-7361 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Club, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Royce Loesch at royceloesch@gmail.com for details.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4775 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Breast Cancer Survivors: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.