Tuesday, Dec. 3

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Touching Hearts fundraising raffle: The Right Turn, Pierre 9 a.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Help is needed in packing food boxes for low-income senior citizens. Call 494-3663 for details.

AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.

Mabel’s Family Support Group for Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living Center, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Free to attend; lunch: $7. RSVP to 494-3400.

Ag Committee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon. Call 224-7361 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Club, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Royce Loesch at royceloesch@gmail.com for details.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4775 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Breast Cancer Survivors: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

