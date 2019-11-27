Monday, Dec. 2

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Super Seniors Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day. Free library resources are available to senior citizens, including free printing & faxing (up to 5 pages), free computer & internet usage, free document scanning, and one free book from the sale rack.

15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Fort Pierre Fire Station, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre, Ramkota, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 224-7993 for details.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Touching Hearts fundraising raffle: The Right Turn, Pierre 9 a.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Help is needed in packing food boxes for low-income senior citizens. Call 494-3663 for details.

AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

