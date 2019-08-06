Wednesday, August 7
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Vista Care Blood Drive: American Legion, Pierre, 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Contact Diane Weyer at 224-4501. Collection services provided by Viatlant, Mitchell, SD.
2019 Riggs Choral Camp: TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to noon. Singing, socializing and food for any high school student.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
Mabel’s Family Support Group-Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living, 1950 E. Fourth St., Pierre, noon to 1:00 p.m. Free to attend, lunch is $7. RSVP to Katie Nagel at 494-3400.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
American Girls Week: Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, 1:00 p.m. Stories, crafts and games based on the American Girl book series and dolls. Registration required.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon-1:00 p.m. The group discusses business training and development.
Triad: Solem Public Safety Center. 11 a.m.
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce: Ag committee Chamber of Commerce. Noon. Info: 224-7361.
English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@ midconetwork.com to register.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: 300 E. Capitol, AGC Building. 7:30 p.m.
High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse. 7:30 p.m.
American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Club, Fort Pierre,potluck supper at 6 p.m.; membership meeting at 7 p.m.. Bring a dish to share. All veterans welcome. Info: Kim Hallock, Post 20 commander at sdveteran1@gmail.com.
Thursday, August 8
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon. Topic:
Chuck Humphrey will discuss the game of Horseshoes.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
American Girl Week: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1:00 p.m. Stories, crafts and games based on the American Girl book series and dolls. Registration is required.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Pierre Amatuer Radio Club: Meets at 7 p.m at Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Avenue. The public is invited. Info: 220-1179.
American Legion Auxiliary: The auxiliary meets at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. at 6:30 p.m.
Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00 p.m. Topic: Paul Horsted will discuss the Black Hills from 1874 to today, including rare, historic photographs. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council, the SD Humanities Council and Shane’s Pharmacy. The program is free to attend and the public is welcome. A light meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. by Women of the Moose for $5 per person.
