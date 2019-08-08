Friday, August 9
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center. 3 p.m.
Dance: Swisher’s Dance Club, American Legion Cabin, Pierre,7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. $10 admission. Music by David Redfield. Guest welcome. Info: 222-1401.
Saturday, August 10
Pierre Street Masters Car Club Gravity Drags: Governors Drive and Fourth Street, Pierre, 8:00 a.m to noon.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Capital City Farmers’ Market, corner of Sioux and Couteau, Pierre, 9:00 a.m to noon.
Sibling Readiness Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital 3rd floor conference room, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fee is $5 with scholarships available. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Make a harvest ornament incorporating wheat stems with supplies provided. Please note that visitors must access the CHC via Church Street to Governors Drive due to car show.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Starry Saturdays: The Discovery Center will hold a planetarium show noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center 10-Year Anniversary Celebration: Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Fort Pierre, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Kids wristband with unlimited play for $5. Cash bar and food available. Open to the community.
Pierre American Legion & Auxiliary 100-Year Centennial Dinner, American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. $15 per person for meal; $5 per person for dance. Call Patsy Madsen at 280-6479 for more information. Open to the community.
Free Family Fun Night: Steamboat Park Amphitheater, Pierre, 8:00 p.m. Games, food, and movies. Movies include Wonder Park at 9:00 p.m. and Ben-Hur at 10:45 p.m.
Sponsored by Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre. In case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved to the church located at 714 N Grand Ave. Open to the community.
Sunday, August 11
Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.
Sponsored by Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center social: Griffin Park shelter near the horseshoe pits, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Root beer floats will be served, followed by horseshoe and corn hole games.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com
Monday, August 12
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
