Thursday, Oct. 3
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Breast Cancer Survivors: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon. Call 945-0827 for details.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Eat Pizza! Preserve History!: Pizza Ranch, Fort Pierre, 5 to 8 p.m. Pizza fundraiser for the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244 for details.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 8 dinner & meeting: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Call Ron LeBeau at 224-2681 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous:, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center, 7 p.m.
Pierre Players present Dracula: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $13 for seniors/students.
Friday, Oct. 4
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting for Pierre AA Group. 5:30 p.m. closed meeting for Oahe AA Group.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Club, 1 p.m.
Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m
Pierre Players present Dracula: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $13 for seniors/students.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 to noon.
Country Fair: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Adult Coloring Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Materials provided.
Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3-5 years with parent/guardian.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.
Uncork the Cure fundraiser: Drifters, Fort Pierre 5 to 6 p.m. Tickets: VIP-$100; general admission- $60. Contact Emily at 220-5014 for details.
Todd Green concert: American Legion, Pierre, 7 p.m. Tickets: $10.
Pierre Players present Dracula: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $13 for seniors/students.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Walk: Beginning at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and walking to Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Call Vona Johnson at 280-7565 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Open Skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Go to www.skatepierre.com for details.
