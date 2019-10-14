Tuesday, Oct. 15

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Free for senior citizen center members & Parkwood residents; all others: $12.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre: 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, Pierre AA Group- 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Community Orchard Tour & Open House: Pierre Community Orchard, 1201 E. Sully Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting Class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Disabled American Veterans: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Marty Schreiber speaking on dementia patients & caregivers: Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by Edgewood Healthcare.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Spanish Class for Kids: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-2160 to register.

Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School,Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m.closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Life Night Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Understanding Me: Birth to Three Class for Parents & Caregivers: The Right Turn, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Free online class with computers available at the Right Turn.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Ask a Librarian about Technology: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 4 to 6 p.m. Free assistance to answer technology questions regarding computers, smart phones, the internet, etc.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Please use the south door.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Free program open to the public. Virginia Driving Hawk will discuss her book “The Christmas Coat: Memories of My Sioux Childhood.” Clean, gently used winter outerwear will be collected for a local shelter.

