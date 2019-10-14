Tuesday, Oct. 15
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Free for senior citizen center members & Parkwood residents; all others: $12.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre: 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, Pierre AA Group- 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Community Orchard Tour & Open House: Pierre Community Orchard, 1201 E. Sully Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Common Sense Parenting Class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Disabled American Veterans: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.
Marty Schreiber speaking on dementia patients & caregivers: Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by Edgewood Healthcare.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Spanish Class for Kids: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-2160 to register.
Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School,Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m.closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Life Night Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.
Understanding Me: Birth to Three Class for Parents & Caregivers: The Right Turn, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Free online class with computers available at the Right Turn.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Ask a Librarian about Technology: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 4 to 6 p.m. Free assistance to answer technology questions regarding computers, smart phones, the internet, etc.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Please use the south door.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Free program open to the public. Virginia Driving Hawk will discuss her book “The Christmas Coat: Memories of My Sioux Childhood.” Clean, gently used winter outerwear will be collected for a local shelter.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.