Tuesday, September 24
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Center, 9 a.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 to 11 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre. Pierre AA Group-12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:12 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Project Connect Day 2019: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 3 to 6 p.m. Free event. Call Denise Albertson or Davis Schofield at 773-3181 for more information.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
Rawlins Library Pizza Ranch Fundraiser: Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch, 5 to 8 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Clubhouse, 325 S.Garfield, Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for more information.
Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: Pierre Regional Airport terminal, 7 to 9 p.m.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Parent Support Group: 2510 E. Franklin St., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Moms Like Us: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Support group for nursing and expectant mothers considering breastfeeding. Babies and small children welcome.
Wednesday, September 25
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
Teams 2.0: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to noon. Contact Jamie Seiner at 224-7361 for more information.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group, noon. Closed meeting.
The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church., Pierre, noon.
Master Networks- Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176 for more information.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge Meeting: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.
Thursday, September 26
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m.
Harps & Chords: Harp and vocal concert, Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre Concert Series. $50 membership ticket required (includes four concerts.)
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
