Friday, August 30

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

  • Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
  • Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8 a.m.
  • Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, Pierre. This is the last service of 2019.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave Pierre. 8 p.m., open meeting.
  • Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com

Monday, Sept. 2

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

Please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled Monday event is being held.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

  • Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free class.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library, 10:00 a.m. Call 773-7421 for more information.
  • Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12:00 p.m. open meeting & 8:00 p.m. closed meeting
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
  • Computer class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5:00 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7:00 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6:00 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
  • BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
  • Food Bank volunteers needed: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact 494-3663 for more information.
  • AAUW: Red Rossa Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
  • Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
  • GMMS PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, 7 p.m.
  • Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
  • Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 - 9 p.m. Call Bev Letellier at 224-7993 for more information.

Wednesday, Sept.  4

  • Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  • English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45-7:15 p.m.
  • Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free classes.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

