Friday, August 30
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 31
- Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
- Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8 a.m.
- Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, Pierre. This is the last service of 2019.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave Pierre. 8 p.m., open meeting.
- Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com
Monday, Sept. 2
LABOR DAY HOLIDAY
Please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled Monday event is being held.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free class.
- 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library, 10:00 a.m. Call 773-7421 for more information.
- Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12:00 p.m. open meeting & 8:00 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
- Computer class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5:00 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7:00 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6:00 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Food Bank volunteers needed: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact 494-3663 for more information.
- AAUW: Red Rossa Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
- Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
- GMMS PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, 7 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
- Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 - 9 p.m. Call Bev Letellier at 224-7993 for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
- English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45-7:15 p.m.
- Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free classes.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
