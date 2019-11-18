Wednesday, Nov. 20
Friends of the Library: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Night Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.
Spanish Conversation Course: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Last session of the course.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Stanley County School’s Community Fall Festival: Parkview Gym, Fort Pierre, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-Step Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Nov. 22
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for Parkwood residents and senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Runs through Dec. 20. Contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Fort Pierre Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas: Horse-drawn wagon rides, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Chili Cook-off Contest, 6 p.m.; and Tree Lighting Ceremony with Caroling, 7 p.m. Free-will offering for chili cook-off.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Capital City Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Fall Festival: Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bake Sale and Luncheon. Cost for lunch: Adults - $7 and kids ages 7 to 12 - $5.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Capital Area Snow Queen: Pierre Music Store, Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 7 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.