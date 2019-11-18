Wednesday, Nov. 20

Friends of the Library: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Night Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. 

Thursday, Nov. 21

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Spanish Conversation Course: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Last session of the course.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Stanley County School’s Community Fall Festival: Parkview Gym, Fort Pierre, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-Step Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Nov. 22

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for Parkwood residents and senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Runs through Dec. 20. Contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Fort Pierre Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas: Horse-drawn wagon rides, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Chili Cook-off Contest, 6 p.m.; and Tree Lighting Ceremony with Caroling, 7 p.m. Free-will offering for chili cook-off.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Capital City Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Fall Festival: Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bake Sale and Luncheon. Cost for lunch: Adults - $7 and kids ages 7 to 12 - $5.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Capital Area Snow Queen: Pierre Music Store, Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 7 p.m.

