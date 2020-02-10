Tuesday, Feb. 11

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9 AM Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Seasoned Citizens Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, noon.

Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chamber’s Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m .

Kiwanis Pancake Feed: United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 4:20 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $6 for adults; $3 for children ages 5-12; free for children age 4 & under.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Potluck Dinner & Meeting: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Beginning Spanish: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through March 3. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Pierre writer Bill Markley will discuss his book, “Outlaws of the Legendary West.” Free and open to the public.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital City Chapter OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Conversational Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through Mar. 5. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.

American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station #4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is invited. Call 220-1179 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day Program for Kids: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Includes the movie, “Lady and the Tramp,” a Valentine craft item and snack.

