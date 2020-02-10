Tuesday, Feb. 11
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
9 AM Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Seasoned Citizens Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Chamber’s Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m .
Kiwanis Pancake Feed: United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 4:20 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $6 for adults; $3 for children ages 5-12; free for children age 4 & under.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Potluck Dinner & Meeting: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Beginning Spanish: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through March 3. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Pierre writer Bill Markley will discuss his book, “Outlaws of the Legendary West.” Free and open to the public.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Capital City Chapter OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Conversational Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through Mar. 5. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station #4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is invited. Call 220-1179 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day Program for Kids: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Includes the movie, “Lady and the Tramp,” a Valentine craft item and snack.
If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.