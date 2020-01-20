Tuesday, Jan. 21

9 A. M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Combination workouts done seated or standing. Cost: $10; free for senior center members. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Boyer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Disabled American Veterans: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west to Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Tai Chi class: YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cost: $12; free for senior center members. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Moose Lodge: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group:12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

2nd Annual Battle of the Bands: St. Charles Lounge, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsored by Capital Area United Way.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Jan. 24

Governor’s Prayer Breakfast: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre, 6:20 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Cost: $20. Tickets available from Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce or at www.sdgpb.org. No tickets will be sold at the door. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave.,Pierre, 6 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments