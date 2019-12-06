Monday, Dec. 9
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Wreath Presentation: Flaming Fountain Veterans Memorial, Capitol Lake, Pierre, 11 a.m. Tribute to fallen soldiers. The speaker is Brigadier General Michael J. Oster, assistant adjutant general of the SD Army National Guard. The public is encouraged to attend.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 2 p.m.
Stanley County School Board: Stanley County Middle School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Youth Mental Health First Aid: Georgia Morse Middle School, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Pierre School Board: Administration building, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary Meeting: Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 6:30 p.m.
Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre
6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call Myrna Buckles at 222-6847 for details.
Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Community Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center Potluck: Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
Non-Profit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m.open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
DAV Auxiliary: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. potluck dinner and meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Riggs High School Band & Choral Concert: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Stanley County Middle School/High School Concert: Parkview Auditorium, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Av. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Capital City Chapter of OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
