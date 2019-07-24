Thursday, July 25
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
“The Rope Warrior” Jump Roping Show: YMCA, 900 E. Church St., Pierre., 1:00 p.m.
This is the Elementary Summer Reading Program finale. Free event.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Harley Raffle & Picnic: picnic-6:30 p.m., raffle- 7:30 p.m. Go to www.pierre.org for more information.
Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00-8:00 p.m. This week’s speaker is Constance Walter from the Sanford Laboratory in Lead, discussing fun facts about the science taking place in the lab nearly a mile underground. Free event sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.. Women of the Moose will serve a light meal at 6:30 p.m. for $5 a person.
Friday, July 26
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Farmers’ Market: Parking lot east of Main St.,Pierre, 9:00-11:30 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 28
No ecumenical Worship Service at Oahe Chapel. Services resume on Sunday, August 4.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com
Monday, July 29
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug.16.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.