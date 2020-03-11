Thursday, Mar. 12
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Reading Buddies: Stanley County’s Parkview Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Supper: Fort Pierre Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Super Family Fun Night: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Games, activities, a book fair and fun for the whole family.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Firestation #4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is invited. Call 220-1179 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Mar. 13
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Walk with Ease program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Pre-registration is mandatory. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. Cost: $10.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthday Party: Golden Living Center, Pierre, 3 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams, Pierre, 6 p.m.
“Rollin’ into Relay 2020” kickoff event for the American Cancer Society: Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free event. Contact Tanya Kreitlow at 280-6956 for details. Includes roller skating, bouncy houses, games, live music and more.
Hayes Play: Hayes, curtain: 7 p.m. (Central Time). Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost $5. Call Levi Neuharth at 567-3556 for details.
Saturday, Mar. 14
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. The theme is “Tropical South Dakota.” Visitors can create their own tropical terrarium with sand, small dinosaurs and greenery. Free event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325. S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Little Players March Madness Family Fun Day: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event with games and activities to highlight the magic of theater. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free for members ages 3 to 5 with parent/guardian.
Liver & Onions and Meatball Dinner: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for kids age ten & under.
Hayes Play: Hayes, curtain: 7 p.m. (Central Time). Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $5. Call Levi Neuharth at 567-3556 for details.
Sunday, Mar. 15
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. If you know someone who is immobile and hungry, call 220-1195. Sponsored by MoJoz Coffee & More.
If you have an event that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
