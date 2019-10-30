Thursday, Oct. 31
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Trick-or-Treat: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open to the public.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Potluck: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Spanish Conversation Course: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost: $130 for course fee plus book. Call 773-2160 for details.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Trick-or-Treat: Edgewood Senior Living, 1950 E. 4th St., Pierre, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Trick-or-Treat: SD Governor’s Residence, Pierre, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.
Trick-or-Treat: Maryhouse Long-term Care Center, 717 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7 p.m. For details, call Activities Director Ticia Brewer at 280-1049. Open to the public.
Trunk-or-Treat: Faith Lutheran Church parking lot, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Treats, cider, hot chocolate and coffee. Open to the public.
Trunk-or-Treat: Dakota Prairie Bank, parking lot, 1204 Yellowstone St., Fort Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.
Halloween Display: 19988 Grey Goose Rd. (2 miles north of Grey Goose Store), Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Friday, Nov. 1
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre. Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Halloween Display: 19988 Grey Goose Rd. (2 miles north of Grey Goose Store), Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
24th Annual Art Show by Canvasback Art Club: Chamber of Commerce Building, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Refreshments & door prizes.
5th Annual Live/Silent Auction: For His Glory School, 106 S. Monroe Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. See list of auction items in Oct. 30 Reminder Plus.
Adult Coloring Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Materials provided.
Make-n-Take Ornament event: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Supplies & instructions will be provided for all ages to make a take-home holiday ornament. Free event. Refreshments served. Adults must accompany children.
Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 to 11 a.m.
Fall Festival: SE Pierre Mission UMC, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Serving a Sloppy Joe lunch special, potato soup & chili. Bake sale. Free coffee. Open to the public.
Halloween Display: 19988 Grey Goose Rd. (2 miles north of Grey Goose Store), Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public.
Harvest Party: Pierre Seventh-day Adventist Church, 414 N. Madison, Pierre, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Games, hayrides, box maze, cake walk, face painting and more for all ages. Open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p..m. closed meeting.
