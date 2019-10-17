Friday, Oct. 18
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Childcare Provider Training: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 to 10:30 a.m. “ Guidance and Behavior” class. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.
Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Cafeteria Conference Room, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost: $40; scholarships available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free event. Visitors can create their own flying pheasant corncob dart with supplies provided.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Childcare Provider Training: The Right Turn, Pierre, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. “Growth and Development” class. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.
4th annual Fall Festival: East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, kids’ games, wine & beer tasting, live music, hay bale maze, and more.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.
Childcare Provider Training: The Right Turn, Pierre, 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. “Developing a Safe Sleep Policy” class. Free. Call 773-4755 for details.
Self Defense for Everyone: Oahe Family YMCA, 2 to 5 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Underwater Pumpkin Patch: Pierre Aquatic Center, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Call Mindy Cheap, City of Pierre Recreation Superintendent at 773-7445 for details.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Oct. 21
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre, Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m . Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.
Community Blood Drive: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 3:15 to 5 p.m. Call Dianne Weyer at 224-4501 for details. Services provided by Vitalant Blood Services, Mitchell.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m..
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, Pierre, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Call Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
