Friday, Nov. 29

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday sales event: local retailers, Pierre and Fort Pierre. Support your hometown businesses by shopping locally.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.

“Seasoned Citizens” chair workout: Parkwood Apartments,Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Runs through December 20. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Holiday Open House: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shop Small Saturday: local retailers, Pierre and Fort Pierre, all day. Support your hometown businesses by shopping locally.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Hosanna Dance presents “The Greatest Gift of All”: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Open Skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2.

In Concert for Christmas: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 2 to 4 p.m. Featuring vocalist Jeff Speaect, organist Ron Smith, and Lori Hall on solo bells. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Church of Hope at the SD Women’s Prison.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Dec. 2

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Super Seniors Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day. Free library resources are available to senior citizens, including free printing & faxing (up to 5 pages), free computer & internet usage, free document scanning, and one free book from the sale rack.

Guns N Hoses Blood Drive: Fort Pierre Fire Station, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre, Ramkota, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 224-7993 for details.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Guns N Hoses Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

