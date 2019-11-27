Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday sales event: local retailers, Pierre and Fort Pierre. Support your hometown businesses by shopping locally.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.
“Seasoned Citizens” chair workout: Parkwood Apartments,Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Runs through December 20. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Holiday Open House: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shop Small Saturday: local retailers, Pierre and Fort Pierre, all day. Support your hometown businesses by shopping locally.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Hosanna Dance presents “The Greatest Gift of All”: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Open Skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2.
In Concert for Christmas: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 2 to 4 p.m. Featuring vocalist Jeff Speaect, organist Ron Smith, and Lori Hall on solo bells. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Church of Hope at the SD Women’s Prison.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Dec. 2
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Super Seniors Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day. Free library resources are available to senior citizens, including free printing & faxing (up to 5 pages), free computer & internet usage, free document scanning, and one free book from the sale rack.
Guns N Hoses Blood Drive: Fort Pierre Fire Station, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre, Ramkota, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 224-7993 for details.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Guns N Hoses Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
