Friday, Jan. 24
Governor’s Prayer Breakfast: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre, 6:20 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Cost: $20. Tickets available from Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce or at www.sdgpb.org. No tickets will be sold at the door. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave.,Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
“When it’s Cold Outside, Let’s go Shopping!” Vendor Show: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch of sloppy joes & chips served for $5.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Life Walk: SD Capitol parking lot, Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact Doug Schueller at 224-0252 or dougandjoan@pie.midco.net for details. Free event.
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Hour of Reflection on Roe v. Wade: Capitol Rotunda, Pierre, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Dale Bartscher at 220-8673 or Dale.SDRTL@gmail.com for details. Free event.
LIFE Speaker Dr. Pat Castle: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event. Everyone is welcome. Contact Sherri Stoeser at 223-2175 or stjohns@midconetwork.com for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Jan. 27
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Cost: free to senior citizen center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cost: free for senior citizens center member; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Real Healthcare: Support Life at All Stages: Capital University Center Auditorium, Pierre, noon. Free event, with a light lunch served. Sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and featuring Dr. Pat Castle.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
“FACE it: Faith, Activism, Courts, Education” presentation by Dr. Pat Castle: Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Free event. Contact Kathy Anderson at 280-5251 or ctanderson1950@gmail.com for details. Sponsored by Theology on Tap and Pierre Area Right to Life.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E.Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
