Monday, August 19
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand, Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital Capital Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.
- Free admission. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: Sandford Clinic; 521 E. Sioux Ave.; 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.; please use back southwest entrance to bldg.; questions call 945-5560.
- Hughes County Commission: County Courthouse. 5:30 p.m.
- Street Masters Car Club: Will meet at McClelland’s Restaurant, 902 W. Walleye Drive, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
- Fort Pierre City Council: County Courthouse. 7:30 p.m.
- Weight Loss Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Sanford Clinic Pierre in the clinic waiting room. Free. Open to the public.
Tuesday, August 20
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Free to attend if over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com.
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- 9 a.m. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow Street, Pierre, noon to 1:00 p.m. Contact 945-0827 for more information.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, Pierre, 7 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
- Blood Drive: DCI Student Lounge at Mickelson Law Enforcement Building, Pierre, 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
- Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, Pierre, 7:00 p.m.
- Capital Area United Way: St. Mary’s Healthcare Center. 7 p.m.
- Women of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
- Disabled American Veterans: 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting at Legion.
Wednesday, August 21
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Blood Drive: American Legion, Pierre, 9:45 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell
- English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.
- Free admission. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
