Tuesday, Jan. 14
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m
Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m..
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Blood Drive: St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, KC Hall, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
Non-profit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Legislative Welcome: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Cost: $40 per person; $300 for table of 8. Call the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce at 224-7361 for details.
DAV Auxiliary Potluck & Meeting: 1525 Northstar, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free to attend. Email Julie Moore at julie.moore@avera.org for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
History & Heritage Book Club Program: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Author Paul Higbee will discuss his book “The First Strike: Doolittle Raider Don Smith,” about a SD pilot’s daring World War II air raid. The free program is open to the public.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave., west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Capital City Chapter OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose & Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, Pierre AA Group- 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-103 for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Breast Cancer Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon. Call 945-0827 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI peer-led Family Support Group: Bradford Hall, First Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Bariatric Weightloss Support Group: 122 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details
Friday, Jan. 17
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 1 p.m.
