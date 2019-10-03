Friday, Oct. 4
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting for Pierre AA Group. 5:30 p.m. closed meeting for Oahe AA Group.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Club, 1 p.m.
Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m
Pierre Players present Dracula: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $13 for seniors/students.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 to noon.
Country Fair: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Adult Coloring Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Materials provided.
Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3-5 years with parent/guardian.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.
Uncork the Cure fundraiser: Drifters, Fort Pierre 5 to 6 p.m. Tickets: VIP-$100; general admission- $60. Contact Emily at 220-5014 for details.
Todd Green concert: American Legion, Pierre, 7 p.m. Tickets: $10.
Pierre Players present Dracula: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $13 for seniors/students.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Walk: Beginning at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and walking to Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Call Vona Johnson at 280-7565 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Open Skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Go to www.skatepierre.com for details.
Monday, Oct. 7
Super Seniors Day: Rawlins Library. Free services offered to senior citizens all day: faxing, printing & scanning (up to 5 pages); computer & internet usage; and more.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre,noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., 8 p.m.-Pierre AA group open meeting; 5:30 p.m.- Oahe AA Group closed meeting, & 8 p.m.-Pierre AA group closed meeting.
Fort Pierre Community Blood Drive: Stanley County High School old gym, Fort Pierre, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Kim Doherty at 223-7743 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.
Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Pierre- Fort Pierre Area Humane Society meeting: Pierre St., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
