Monday, August 5
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
- 2019 Riggs Choral Camp: TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to noon. Singing, socializing and food for any high school student.
- Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, noon to 6:00 p.m. Open to the public. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell, SD.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- American Girls Week: Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, 1:00 p.m. Stories, crafts and games based on the American Girls book series and dolls. Registration required.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The RIght Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 3:00-7:00 p.m. Free to those over age 18. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn. 5:15 p.m.
- Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse. 5:30 p.m.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Area Humane Society: Pierre Street. 7 p.m.
- Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse. 6:30 p.m.
- Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, 7 p.m. Everyone welcome: 224-7993.
- Super Seniors: Rawlins Municipal Library, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Free event.
Tuesday, August 6
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
- Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Open to the public. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell, SD.
- 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- 2019 Riggs Choral Camp: TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to noon. Singing, socializing and food for any high school student.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
- American Girls Week: Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, 1:00 p.m. Stories, crafts and games based on the American Girls book series and dolls. Registration required.
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 11:45 a.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork to register.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
- Stanley County Commission: County Courthouse. 5 p.m.
- Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins. 11:30 a.m.
- Women of the Moose: Moose Home. 7 p.m.
- Fort Pierre Farmers’ Market: Deadwood St., Fort Pierre, 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.
- AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille 6 p.m.
- Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 494-3663 for more information.
- Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 23017 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information. The class and reference book are free.
