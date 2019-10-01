Wednesday, Oct. 2
National Coffee with a Cop Day: Branding Iron Bistro, Pierre, 8 to 10 a.m.
Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for Senior Center and Y members; $12 for one day. Contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for details.
TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.
Mabel’s Family Support Group-Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living, Pierre, 12 to 1 p.m. Free to attend; Lunch- $7. RSVP to Kim Nagle at 494-3400.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Ag Committee-Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce: Chamber office, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Hank Harris, singer/songwriter in concert: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Understanding Me (Birth to Three) Class for Parents and Caregivers: Online Class through The Right Turn, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Free class; computers are available. Call 773-4755 for details.
GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 for details.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: 300 E. Capitol, AGC building, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
American Legion-Stanley Post 20: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. potluck supper and 7 p.m. membership meeting. All veterans welcome. Contact Kim Hallock at sdveteran1@gmail.com for details.
Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Breast Cancer Survivors: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon. Call 945-0827 for details.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Eat Pizza! Preserve History!: Pizza Ranch, Fort Pierre, 5 to 8 p.m. Pizza fundraiser for the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244 for details.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 8 dinner & meeting: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m.
Call Ron LeBeau at 224-2681 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous:, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center, 7 p.m.
Pierre Players present Dracula: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $13 for seniors/students.
Friday, Oct. 4
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting for Pierre AA Group. 5:30 p.m. closed meeting for Oahe AA Group.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Club, 1 p.m.
Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m
