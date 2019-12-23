Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.

Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled event is happening.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled event is happening.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ends today.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Dec. 29

In Concert for Christmas: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 2 p.m. Rescheduled due to inclement weather on Dec. 1. Reception to follow concert. Free-will offering to support the Church of Hope at the SD Women’s Prison.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink: Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve

Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

