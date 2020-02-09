Monday, Feb. 10

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

National Honor Society Induction Ceremony: Stanley County Elementary School gymnasium, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Short Grass Arts Council: Ramkota, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre School Board; Administration Building, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

VFW Auxiliary Meeting: Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 6:30 p.m.

Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre, 6:45 p.m. Call 945-0906 for details.

Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9 AM Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Seasoned Citizens Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, noon.

Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chamber’s Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m .

Kiwanis Pancake Feed: United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 4:20 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $6 for adults; $3 for children ages 5-12; free for children age 4 & under.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

DAV Auxiliary Potluck Dinner & Meeting: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Beginning Spanish: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through March 3. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Pierre writer Bill Markley will discuss his book, “Outlaws of the Legendary West.” Free and open to the public.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital City Chapter OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details

