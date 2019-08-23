Monday, August 26
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Women’s Investment Group: S.D. Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave. 5:30 p.m.
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 - 7 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free to attend to those over age 18.
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 5 p.m.
- English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free to attend.
Tuesday, August 27
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 -11 a.m.
- Pierre Area Right to Life: Birthright office, 318 So. Henry St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
- 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 -10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
- Inside Scoop with Dusty: Congressman Dusty Johnson hosts an open forum for constituents at Zesto, 213 W. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 4:30 p.m. Free event and the public encouraged to attend.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
Wednesday, August 28
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
- The Zonta Club of Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 - 7 p.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
- River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
- Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.
- Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
- Moose Lodge: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
